(FOX NEWS) — Who is Betty White?

That is “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s answer to the question he has increasingly received during his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 79-year-old, who will turn 80 on Wednesday, said as much during an interview with “Good Morning America,” telling the program that because the audience has wanted his successor to be younger, he’s going the opposite way and appointing the 98-year-old pop culture icon to host the beloved quiz show.

