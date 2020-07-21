http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m49lYyU1OoQ/

Joe Biden told a Muslim group on Monday he wishes schools would teach more about the “Islamic faith.”

“I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done so far and that’s for — thank you for taking the time for watching today,” Biden told Emgage Action’s Million Muslim Voters Summit.

“Look, one of the things I think is important, I wish — I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith. I wish we talked about all the great confessional faiths. It’s one of the great confessional faiths. And what people don’t realize is — one of my avocations is theology — don’t realize is we all come from the same root here in terms of our fundamental basic beliefs,” he said.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, a leftist group that fights God in the public square, including in schools, did not respond to a request for comment.

Republican lawmakers in several states have proposed bills that would require “In God We Trust” to be placed prominently in schools.

In Pennsylvania, every legislative Democrat, including state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta — a prominent Biden supporter — opposed the bill.

“There is nothing currently in law prohibiting schools or other public buildings from doing this,” Kenyatta said in September 2019, The Morning Call reported.

“The question becomes why have we, in my humble opinion, wasted however much time debating something that is not prohibited in law when there are a number of other important things that have not yet come before this committee?”

Leftists contend “In God We Trust” is associated with Christianity, and is tantamount to state-sponsored religion.

