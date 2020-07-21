https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-kim-kardashian-involuntarily-commit

Rapper Kanye West says his wife, Kim Kardashian, is trying to involuntarily commit him to a mental health facility following his bombshell claim that the two considered aborting their first child, North West.

West made the abortion remarks during a Sunday presidential rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

West announced a presidential bid on July 5. Though he missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, he was able to appear as a candidate on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot.

What are the details?

On Monday night, West accused his wife of trying to “lock [him] up” in a series of concerning tweets — all of which have apparently been deleted.

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he wrote. “If I get locked up like [Nelson] Mandela… Ya’ll will know why.”

West later added, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

He also fired a pointed tweet at Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, writing, “Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye [sic] are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up.”

West deleted the tweets in question — screenshots of which you can read in the tweet below.

Instead, West dropped a photo about his forthcoming album, apparently titled “DONDA,” after his mother, who died in 2007.

“DONDA coming this Friday,” he captioned the photo.

Some of the tracks featured on the new, decidedly Christian-themed album include “Know God Breathed on This,” “Praise God,” “Keep My Spirit Alive,” and “New Body.”

He added, “Ima focus on the music now.”

What else?

On Monday night, TMZ reported on West’s tweets and the subsequent fallout.

“As we’ve reported,” the outlet wrote, “our Kanye sources say he’s in the middle of a serious mental health episode and those around him have urged him to get help … but the decision needs to be his.”

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported that Kardashian is pressuring West to drop his presidential bid.

The outlet reported, “Sources have since claimed that Kim was considering divorcing him if he didn’t drop his presidential bid and that she was ‘furious’ he had spoken about their seven-year-old daughter at his rally.”

The Sun also reported on Tuesday that Kardashian is furious over West’s behavior and allegedly “lost her s**t” over the remarks about the couple’s daughter.

A source reportedly told the outlet that “Kim has had it and she does not believe that he is well enough to be running for president.”

“He is an embarrassment to himself and to her family and Kim does not want this charade to go on any longer,” the source added.

A Kardashian source also reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that the family is concerned over how West’s remarks may impact the couple’s 7-year-old daughter when she gets older.

“Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help. Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking.”

