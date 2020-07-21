https://www.dailywire.com/news/kanye-west-says-kim-kardashian-wanted-to-lock-him-up-after-bizarre-campaign-event

Rapper and 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West on Monday claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian wanted to get a doctor to lock him up after he delivered a rambling campaign speech in South Carolina, then, on Twitter, compared himself to political prisoner Nelson Mandela and said the movie “Get Out” was all about him.

The 43-year-old billionaire rapper went on an extended diatribe late Monday on Twitter, but then deleted most of his posts within an hour.

The rant came a day after he held a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., in which he blasted abolitionist Harriet Tubman and claimed he wanted to abort his daughter with Kardashian — and that his own father wanted to abort him.

“My mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me… My mum saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” Kanye told the audience.

“Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?” he said, sobbing.

In his Twitter flurry, West wrote, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

In other tweets on Monday, West appealed directly to Kim and her mother Kris Jenner to contact him at his ranch in Wyoming but said that he didn’t want his mother-in-law around his four children. “Kris don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” he said, apparently referencing Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Fox News reported.

West also reached out to his family.

“This is Ye You ready to talk now Or are [sic] still avoiding my calls,” said West, who calls himself “Ye” or “Yeezy.” Earlier he posted, “Kriss and Kim call me now.”

In other tweets, West referenced Mandela, saying: “If I get locked up like Mandela yall will know why.” And he said the film “Get Out,” a movie about race relations, “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.”

In his speech, West reiterated that he is anti-abortion and said every mother should be paid $1 million in an effort to prevent abortion. He later said: “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.”

In other posts, West referenced his wife’s leaked 2007 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J and the Playboy cover she posed for later that year. “West children will never do playboy,” West tweeted, alongside a picture of himself with his children.

“I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape [sic],’ he tweeted. “I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God,’ he added, revealing ‘I’m at the ranch … come and get me.’”

