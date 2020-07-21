https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/federal-judge-murder-shooting/2020/07/21/id/978342

Authorities are looking into whether Roy Den Hollander, the men’s rights lawyer suspected of shooting a federal judge’s son and injuring her husband, is connected to the July 11 killing of men’s rights lawyer Marc Angelucci in California, The New York Times reports.

Hollander on Sunday allegedly showed up at U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’ home and shot her son and her husband before fleeing. He was later found dead in his car in upstate New York from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Angelucci was found unresponsive and with apparent gunshot wounds July 11 in his home in San Bernardino, California.

It is believed the shooter was wearing a FedEx uniform. Hollander also reportedly wore a FedEx uniform to Salas’ house.

Law enforcement sources told The Daily Beast that Hollander mentioned Angelucci in papers found in or around his car. The head of the National Coalition for Men, which Angelucci belonged to, also revealed Hollander was ousted from the group several years ago because “he was a nut job.”

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

