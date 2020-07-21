https://www.theblaze.com/news/liz-warren-demands-ivanka-trump-be-investigated-and-possibly-disciplined-over-goya-tweet

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) demanded that Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter, be investigated and possibly disciplined over a tweet she posted about Hispanic-owned food-maker Goya.

Warren joined Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) in calling for an investigation by Office of Government Ethics into whether Ivanka Trump violated federal ethics rules with the July 14 tweet. Politico first reported the request.

The tweet came during a controversy when the company CEO, Robert Unanue, joined a roundtable on July 9 at the White House for Hispanic businesses and leaders. Liberals and other critics of the president quickly demanded a boycott of the company after Unanue praised the president’s leadership at the event.

Supporters of the president responded to the liberal boycott by buying Goya products and posting tweets of grocery store shelves emptied of their Goya stock.

The president’s daughter weighed into the debate by showing support for the company on her official Twitter account.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” she tweeted, the slogan of the business.

“Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno,” she added in a Spanish translation of the company’s slogan.

Unanue told Fox News that he refused to apologize for his comments about Trump despite the boycott.

Critics attack the tweet

Critics of the president and his family attacked the social media missive as an improper abuse of government power.

“There used to be a time where law was respected, of all places, in the White House,” groused former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Miss.) on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“The Trump family is so used to promoting their own brand illegally, that they don’t see the line there about promoting a different brand,” she added.

Ruling sought on disciplinary actions

The letter from Warren and Carper pointed out that Ivanka Trump called herself an “advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship” on her Twitter profile when she tweeted about Goya foods.

They requested the ethics office investigate and answer whether her tweet violated the “rule against misuse of position, which relates to the proper use of official time and authority.”

They also requested a ruling on whether they or the White House should take disciplinary actions against the president’s aide and daughter. The Democratic senators requested an answer to their questions by Aug. 10.

