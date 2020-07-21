http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8uSbmjuY5ek/

A Montana man who initially faced dozens of child sex abuse charges got a one-year deferred sentence after he agreed to a plea deal.

The Great Falls Tribune reported that William Edward Miller Jr., 51, of Great Falls, was arrested in February 2019 after a 14-year-old girl accused Miller and an 11-year-old boy of sexually assaulting her.

Later that year, authorities charged Miller with another 64 counts of felony child abuse after investigators searched his home and found child porn on his devices.

Miller later reached a plea deal with prosecutors that dismissed most of the charges. He pleaded guilty to felony child sex abuse and misdemeanor unsworn falsification.

Cascade County District Judge Elizabeth Best handed down two concurrent verdicts in Miller’s case: a one-year deferred sentence with unsupervised probation for the felony sex abuse and six months in the county jail for the misdemeanor charge, with credit of more than a year of time served.

KFBB reported that Miller’s deferred sentence could be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his probation.

