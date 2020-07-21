http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/u2hhWnhaCw8/508262-michael-cohen-book-to-allege-trump-made-racist-comments-about-obama-nelson

President TrumpDonald John TrumpDHS expands authority of personnel to collect information on people threatening monuments: report GOP signals Trump’s payroll-tax cut in Republican coronavirus bill — for now Trump threatens to double down on Portland in other major cities MORE’s former attorney Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenOusted Manhattan prosecutor Geoffrey Berman to teach at Stanford Davis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Nadler: Barr dealings with Berman came ‘awfully close to bribery’ MORE is alleging in the manuscript of a tell-all book that the president has made racist comments about former President Obama and the late South African leader Nelson Mandela.

Attorneys for the president’s former ally filed a petition late Monday seeking Cohen’s immediate release from jail. The petition, which was also filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, alleges that Cohen was brought back to prison in retaliation for a book that he is writing about his tenure working for Trump.

The Monday filing states that “Mr. Cohen’s book describes Mr. Cohen’s first-hand experiences with Mr. Trump, and it provides graphic details about the President’s behavior behind closed doors.”

“For example, the narrative describes pointedly certain anti-Semitic remarks against prominent Jewish people and virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTea Party conservative Allen West to guide Texas GOP through 2020 elections TikTok may be a political-culture war victim, when the larger issue is data use The Memo: Muted conventions may scramble 2020 race MORE and Nelson Mandela,” the filing states.

“Mr. Cohen has also publicly stated that the book will be unfavorable, including descriptions of Mr. Trump — as Mr. Cohen made clear during his Congressional testimony — as ‘a cheat, a liar, a conman, a racist,’ and more,” the filing continued.

The Monday petition was filed against Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrHouse Republicans urge Trump to take action against Chinese hackers targeting coronavirus research Juan Williams: We must not become numb to Trump’s abnormality St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters appear as guest stars during virtual Trump campaign event MORE, Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and James Petrucci, the warden of the federal prison in Otisville, N.Y., where Cohen is being held.

“He is being held in retaliation for his protected speech, including drafting a book manuscript that is critical of the President — and recently making public his intention to publish that book soon, shortly before the upcoming election,” the Monday petition states.

The petition argues that Cohen’s imprisonment violates his First Amendment rights. Cohen was brought back into federal custody following a dispute with probation officers over his home confinement agreement, which blocked him from speaking with the media, which includes publishing a book.

The filing states Cohen tweeted about publishing the book before the Bureau of Prisons presented the terms of the agreement. It also states that staff at Otisville confirmed to Cohen “that they were aware that he was writing a book.”

The working title of the book is “Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” The Washington Post reported.

Cohen was rearrested on July 9 after being released to home confinement in May over health concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The president’s former attorney is serving a three-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to federal charges of fraud and campaign finance violations in 2018. He also admitted to lying to Congress about a Trump Tower project in Moscow.

Cohen testified before lawmakers against Trump in February 2019.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

