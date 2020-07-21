https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/mark-mccloskey-democrats-trying-create-kent-state-situation-blame-trump-dont-care-many-people-die-process-video/

The St. Louis prosecutors on Monday filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey for unlawful use of a weapon and flourishing.

Last month Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia defended their home from hundreds of Black Lives Matter militants.

Soros-funded Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed the charges on Monday.

On Tuesday night Mark McCloskey joined Sean Hannity to discuss Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s persecution of him and his wife.

McCloskey believes Democrats want to create another Kent State shooting and blame it on President Trump.

Mark McCloskey: The powers that be the Democrat majority, the liberals, the mob, in combination with inciting the violence, supporting the violent mob and then withdrawing the support of the police can only lead to violent confrontation. I really believe there is an absolute callous disregard on the part of the people who run these Democrat controlled cities. To inflame violence and then provoke a federal response. Try to create a Kent State type of situation and then blame it all on the president. I think as hard as it is to have to admit this, I think this is a callous plan and it’s just political. And they don’t care how many people have to die in the process.

