https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/mayhem-portland-antifa-terrorists-light-fires-throw-projectiles-surround-attack-federal-officer-process-making-arrest-videos/

Antifa terrorists on Monday night once again took to the streets of Portland, started fires, broke through the barrier protecting the federal courthouse and attacked a federal officer.

DHS agents were sent to Portland last week after 50 days of non-stop rioting.

Antifa rioters tried to set the Portland federal courthouse on fire twice tonight. They were repelled by federal law enforcement. They then moved to other parts of downtown & started street fires. They attacked responding Portland Police. A jewelry store was looted. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

The terrorists surrounded and attacked a federal officer in the process of making an arrest.

WATCH (language warning):

This is why federal law enforcement were using vans and cars to make discreet arrests of violent suspects: Rioters surround and attack an officer in the process of making an arrest outside the courthouse. The suspect escapes. pic.twitter.com/U26MKxOZff — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

This is what federal law enforcement are dealing with every night yet the corrupt mayor and governor want them to leave.

WATCH:

This is what federal law enforcement are dealing with night after night as they protect the Portland federal courthouse that rioters want to burn down. And yet, the mayor and governor want them to leave. #antifa #PortlandMoms pic.twitter.com/T8Q18h3ZQX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Antifa militants started fires and threw projectiles at officers.

WATCH:

Antifa rioters started a fire and have regrouped to face off with law enforcement. They’re throwing projectiles. #PortlandMoms #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KY5g2lVWmD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Scenes of chaos, tear gas and flash bangs as federal agents push Antifa rioters away from the federal courthouse.

WATCH (language warning):

Scenes of chaos as federal law enforcement push antifa rioters away from the courthouse. It looks like Portland Police are not assisting at all tonight per city’s instructions. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ZcOnpesrwk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Antifa terrorists broke through the barrier protecting the federal courthouse.

WATCH:

After trying for a while to break the barrier protecting the Portland federal courthouse, they’ve now succeeded. As in other nights of past weeks, they’re trying to break inside the building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/l1rJLKcw37 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Portland Police fired off a warning: Avoid the area around SW 3rd and SW Main. Portland Police is aware that federal law enforcement have deployed CS gas. Hundreds of people are scattering around the adjacent streets. People are throwing projectiles and are armed with clubs hammers and other weapons. Avoid the area

Avoid the area around SW 3rd and SW Main. Portland Police is aware that federal law enforcement have deployed CS gas. Hundreds of people are scattering around the adjacent streets. People are throwing projectiles and are armed with clubs hammers and other weapons. Avoid the area — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 21, 2020

This is what life is like for Americans living under Democrat rule.

