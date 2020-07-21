https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/mayhem-portland-antifa-terrorists-light-fires-throw-projectiles-surround-attack-federal-officer-process-making-arrest-videos/

Antifa terrorists on Monday night once again took to the streets of Portland, started fires, broke through the barrier protecting the federal courthouse and attacked a federal officer.

DHS agents were sent to Portland last week after 50 days of non-stop rioting.

The terrorists surrounded and attacked a federal officer in the process of making an arrest.

WATCH (language warning):

This is what federal law enforcement are dealing with every night yet the corrupt mayor and governor want them to leave.

WATCH:

Antifa militants started fires and threw projectiles at officers.

WATCH:

Scenes of chaos, tear gas and flash bangs as federal agents push Antifa rioters away from the federal courthouse.

WATCH (language warning):

Antifa terrorists broke through the barrier protecting the federal courthouse.

WATCH:

Portland Police fired off a warning: Avoid the area around SW 3rd and SW Main. Portland Police is aware that federal law enforcement have deployed CS gas. Hundreds of people are scattering around the adjacent streets. People are throwing projectiles and are armed with clubs hammers and other weapons. Avoid the area

This is what life is like for Americans living under Democrat rule.

