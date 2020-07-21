https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/mayor-pete-gets-hired-notre-dame-restore-trust-politics/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s run for president of the United States propelled him to a role as a major figure in Democratic politics. Now, he has been tapped by the University of Notre Dame as a faculty fellow for research on “how to restore trust in political institutions.”

Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race in February 2020. With the campaign in the past, Buttigieg has embraced a new role in the world of academia by recently joining the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study as a fellow for the 2020-21 academic year.

“I am delighted to join this academic community to pursue research on one of the most salient issues of our time, the nature of trust,” Buttigieg said in a statement. In addition to the research efforts, Buttigieg will be “teaching an interdisciplinary undergraduate course on the importance of trust as understood through different fields. The course will focus on “literature, politics, economics, and philosophy.”

