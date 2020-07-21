https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitch-mcconnell-republican-covid-19-senate/2020/07/21/id/978351

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says more direct cash payments will likely be coming this summer.

“Speaking of building on what worked in the CARES Act, we want another round of direct payments, direct payments to help American families keep driving our national comeback,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday.

Democrats already agreed on a second round of checks – their starting proposal includes $1,200 per U.S. resident and up to $6,000 per household in the HEROES ACT passed in May – but it is not yet clear what the Republican-controlled Senate will vote to approve.

McConnell’s package would send direct cash payments to Americans below a certain level, likely $75,000 for singles.

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion as the coronavirus crisis deepens in the U.S. – the death toll of 140,800, is more than anywhere in the world, and infections have risen as emergency aid is about to expire.

Congress in March approved $1,200 payments for adults earning up to $75,000 and $500 for their children. The payments are phased out for individuals earning up to $99,000 or twice that for a couple. The IRS so far has sent about 160 million payments worth approximately $270 billion, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said Tuesday.

