A teacher in Michigan was fired after tweeting simply that President Donald Trump is the president.

Justin Kucera of Walled Lake School District, about 30 miles northwest of Detroit, faced the wrath of the school’s administration and was told to either resign or be fired after tweeting on July 6: “I’m done being silent. [Donald Trump] is our president. Don’t @ me,” according to The Washington Free Beacon.

I’m done being silent. @realDonaldTrump is our president ❌🧢 Don’t @ me — Coach Kucera (@CoachKWLW) July 7, 2020

“I was required to meet with [human resources], the superintendent, and my principal [on July 10],” Kucera said. “They initially took my statement on why I tweeted those tweets and they told me they would have a decision about my future employment in the upcoming days. When they completed the meeting, I was told I had the option to either be fired or resign.”

Kucera, who was described by some at the school as an “apolitical” figure who was popular, was adamant that there was no malicious intention behind the tweet. “I know a lot of people are just rooting for Trump to fail, and I don’t think that anybody should do that. Agree with him or not, you should want the president to do well. I apologized that [my tweet] brought so much negative attention, but I’m not sorry for what I said.”

A parent who spoke to The Washington Free Beacon on condition of anonymity to avoid retribution said, “Justin coached my son his entire high school career and also was his AP History teacher and student leadership teacher for two years. I know Justin very well. If there’s one thing that I would commend Justin for is, he always tried to stay apolitical. He always tried to stay right down the middle, avoid [political] conversations, and let the students make their own call based on their own life experiences.”

The parent blamed the online mob for Kucera’s downfall more than anyone who was involved in the school district.

The cancellation of Kucera’s career comes as President Donald Trump faces intense backlash from teachers’ unions who are demanding schools remain closed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Some have demanded the implementation of far Left policies before schools can be reopened, such as the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA). A 35,000-member union in the Los Angeles Unified School District, UTLA stipulated that the district cannot reopen until charter schools are closed, the local police are defunded, the wealthy are taxed more, there is “Medicare-for-All,” and the district is bailed out by the federal government.

An association of teachers in Durham, North Carolina, similarly demanded welfare for illegal immigrants before in-person classes resume. The Durham Association of Educators (DAE) issued a statement claiming, “There are concrete policies that have permitted other countries to flatten the curve and return to public life: moratoriums on rent and mortgage, universal health care, direct income support regardless of immigration status.”

“We must fight together, collectively, for changes that will permit our communities to thrive during this pandemic and beyond,” the association added.

