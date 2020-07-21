https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/missouri-black-lives-matter/2020/07/21/id/978323

Charging the St. Louis couple with a felony for challenging protesters who broke onto private property by waving firearms will produce a “chilling effect” if allowed to go forward, Missouri’s attorney general told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has challenged what he calls a “political prosecution” by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Gardner, who filed the charges Monday against Mark and Patricia McCloskey said the two unlawfully used the weapons as Black Lives Matter protesters crossed by their home on the way to the mayor’s house in June.

The couple could face up to four years in prison if convicted, but Gov. Mike Parson has said he would pardon the couple, both personal injury attorneys in their 60s, if they are convicted.

Still, Schmitt told “Spicer & Co.” host Sean Spicer his court filing aims to prevent a the case from even proceeding.

“She’s now targeting law-abiding citizens for exercising their fundamental right of self-defense, which is why as attorney general I’m stepping in. Enough is enough,” he said. “This has broad implications beyond just even the parties here. If you have a political prosecution like this it could have a chilling effect.”

