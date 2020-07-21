https://pjmedia.com/election/rick-moran/2020/07/21/msnbc-analyst-says-feds-in-portland-a-trial-run-to-steal-the-election-n668259

MSNBC political analyst John Heilemann idly wondered on-air if Trump sending federal troops to Portland wasn’t a “trial run” for the president to try and “steal the election.”

This is a classic case of opening your mouth and leaving no doubt how stupid you are.

I am not a psychologist so I don’t do crazy. But politically speaking, what Heilemann is saying makes perfect sense — if you’re a frothing left-wing, anti-Trump hysteric.

The Hill:

“I don’t want to be overly alarmist about this, but this is the time to be alarmist knowing where Donald Trump stands politically, understanding where we are headed in this election. I think we are looking at potentially a trial run for … a genuine attempt to, through intimidation, and potentially through force, to try to steal this election,” Heilemann said.

Personally, I think Heilemann should be first in line to enter the new FEMA camps Trump has built in Utah. Or is it Obama camps in Wyoming? I always get my FEMA camps confused.

“I think we are now at the point where we see the things that the president is doing, we see his intention to not accept an outcome of this election where he loses to Joe Biden,” he added.

Where do we see Trump’s “intention” not to accept the outcome of the election if he loses? Not from Trump. But plenty of far-left commentators are suggesting they can read Trump’s mind and are claiming Trump is planning a coup.

Given the massive problems being anticipated with tens of millions of mail-in ballots being lost, stolen, altered, or otherwise disappeared into thin air, the prospects of either the president or Joe Biden refusing to accept the results are pretty damn good. In fact, which party is first in front of a judge to contest everything about an election?

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News on Monday that he does not need an “invitation” from local officials before deploying federal law enforcement. “I don’t need invitations by the state, state mayors or state governors to do our job. We’re going to do that, whether they like us there or not,” Wolf said. “We want to work with them, and we have a great working relationship with the vast majority of local law enforcement,” he added. “However, there are some communities that, again, want to breed this environment that allows this lawlessness.”

Heilemann and other rabid leftists have been telling themselves for so long that Trump is an evil Machiavelli (or an incompetent boob, depending on the situation) that they have no rational concept of reality. They exist in a paranoid, anti-Trump universe, where ginning up fear and outrage has become an art form, and trying to convince others that the republic is in serious peril makes them feel special and important.

Any rational observer knows that the MSNBC analyst made an absolute fool of himself. But to his fellow hysterics on the left, Heilemann is “speaking truth to power.”

