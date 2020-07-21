https://www.theblaze.com/news/minneapolis-building-burned-body-inside

In a jarring story, investigators found the charred remains of a dead body this week inside the Max It Pawn store in Minneapolis, nearly two months after the store was burned down during riots sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The body is believed to belong to an adult male, and a police spokesman told Fox News, “The body appears to have suffered thermal injury and we do have somebody charged with setting fire to that place.” Police have not otherwise identified the body or released any details of their investigation.

Images of the Max It Pawn as it was burning became some of the most enduring images of the civil unrest that flared up across the country in the wake of Floyd’s death. Floyd was killed as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, and his death sparked nationwide protests that have at times turned violent and have encouraged many cities to enact police reforms and others to consider completely defunding or dismantling their police departments.

According to the New York Post, Montez Terrill Lee, 25, of Rochester, Minn., has been charged with the arson of the pawn shop. If it is determined that the fire killed the as-yet-unidentified person inside, Lee could face felony murder charges as well.

Investigators, including the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis Fire, the ATF, and the state fire marshal, reportedly decided to search the building earlier this week after they received an anonymous tip. KSMP-TV reports that the Minneapolis Police Homicide Division has taken over the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

