We stated in May that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin Have Coronavirus Blood on Their Hands.

Their actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.

Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer shared that these New York politicians are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus.

Apelbaum first pointed out the ludicrous directive from New York’s Department of Health, including:

During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs.

and:

No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

Yaacov goes on to note:

In 2018, as Governor Andrew Cuomo faced a challenge to his reelection bid in the New York State Democratic primary, he got a last minute $1m cash infusion from the General New York Hospital Association (GNYHA)—a powerful NY healthcare industry group. On April 2, 2020, he repaid the favor when he quietly signed legislation shielding hospital and nursing home executives from any lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The clauses, inserted into the annual budget bill by Cuomo, gave blanket immunity protections for healthcare industry executive and administrators, the same individuals and institutions that have made a fortune moving sick Covid-19 patients to nursing homes.

The GNYHA gave to the Democrats an unheard of $3 million in the 2018 election cycle. Of this, Cuomo and his state party committee received close to $2.3m from various hospitals and nursing home industry donors. Governor Cuomo returned the favor with his directive forcing COVID-19 patients back into elderly homes. This directive provided a massive increase in revenues to organizations associated with the GNYHA who were paid handsomely for COVID patients. It was a bananza for these entities.

The problem is the elderly in these homes died. They died at the worse rate in the country and the world.

@JoeHoft professional statistician from HK, brother of Jim @gatewaypundit #GWP on Cuomo. Joe echoes our sentiments, Cuomo should be investigated for murder. We should also add, racketeering 👀 pic.twitter.com/lvs0679NNN — wlctv.ca (@wlctv_ca) July 15, 2020

We’ve reported numerous times that the mortality rates for the China coronavirus are not much worse than a bad flu season across the US with the exception of New York and New Jersey. The death rates in these areas are way above the rest of the country and the world for that matter. It is clear that Governor Cuomo’s policies in New York led to the massive death in the state.

New York suffered thousands of deaths because of Governor Cuomo’s policies. He should be investigated for the thousands of deaths related to these policies.

