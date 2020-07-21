https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/portland-unrest-anarchists/2020/07/21/id/978255

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says President Donald Trump ultimately has no choice but to defend innocent Americans in cities where Democrat leaders refuse to.

His comments came Tuesday during an interview on television’s “Fox & Friends.”

Trump has called for additional federal law enforcement to combat “anarchists” in some cities.

“More federal law enforcement, that I can tell you,” Trump said when ask about his response to recent unrest. “In Portland, [Oregon], they’ve done a fantastic job. They’ve been there three days. And they really have done a fantastic job in a short period of time.”

And Gingrich defended Trump’s actions.

“Look, I think if you are a left-wing, radical Democrat and you don’t mind seeing the federal courthouse in Portland under attack and are unwilling to defend it … I don’t know what grounds you can stand on.

“If you had six or seven weeks of rioting in Portland, you have a left-wing mayor, a Democratic mayor who refuses to defend the American government’s courthouse, what’s the obligation of the president of the United States? Just let them burn down the courthouse or to go in and defend it?

“I think the president ultimately has no choice except to defend federal property and, frankly, at some point, to step in and defend American citizens.”

