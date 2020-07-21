https://www.westernjournal.com/nfl-allowing-players-make-social-justice-additions-uniforms-report/
The NFL will wade deeper into the waters of social justice activism this season by allowing players to wear helmet decals honoring victims of perceived systemic racism this season, according to reports. A league source told Jason Reid of ESPN’s The Undefeated that players will be given the option to choose names or initials of…
The post NFL Allowing Players To Make Social Justice Additions to Their Uniforms: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.