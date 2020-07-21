https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nfl-police-brutality-racism/2020/07/21/id/978354

NFL players will be able to wear helmet decals this season to honor victims of police brutality, according to The Associated Press.

The players’ union has been working with the NFL since June on how to pay homage to people who have died from police violence, such as George Floyd or Breonna Taylor.

“They’re still in discussions, but this sounds like it’s going to happen,” NFL Network’s Steve Wyche told Front Office Sports. “You might have one team with 15 different decals.”

The league is now reportedly working on the initials of victims who can appear on the decals.

The plans are a response to nationwide protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis while in police custody.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized in June for opposing players who knelt during the national anthem to protest racism.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People,” Goodell said in a video statement. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.”

