Charles Rivenbark, a Wilmington, North Carolina city council member, is claiming a proposed Black Lives Matter mural is racist.

According to The News & Observer, Rivenbark suggested a message proclaiming that all lives matter would be more appropriate.

“If Black lives are the only ones that matter, you’ve got a problem,” Rivenbark said. “That’s racist. Because you’ve got Hispanics. We have a melting pot of people here in this town. And I can imagine a small white child seeing that like, ‘What about white lives?'”

Rivenbark added that he has been contacted by “very upset people,” across the city “over the fact that we would single out one race of people and say, ‘they matter.’ We all matter.”

The proposed 8-foot mural is planned for the Jervay park area of the city. According to city documents, a group is “seeking approval to create a public and symbolic display that is intended to convey that our community supports efforts to end racism and create a better community,” The News & Observer noted.

Meanwhile, a Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower in New York City was splattered with paint.

Three people were arrested on Saturday and one person received a summons for the crime. One of the suspects was wearing an All Lives Matter T-shirt and rainbow.

