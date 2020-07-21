https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lincoln-project-never-trump-john-weaver-steve-schmidt/2020/07/21/id/978311

Two founders of the Lincoln Project have their own ties to Russia and their own issues with taxes despite constant chiding of President Donald Trump over the same issues, The New York Post reports.

The group, named after Abraham Lincoln, is an anti-Trump political action committee run by GOP political strategists and the husband of one of Trump’s own top advisers, Kellyanne Conway. George Conway is the only one of the four group founders with whom the Post did not find Russian connections, money problems or failure to register to vote.

Conway, along with Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, and John Weaver, founded the group in November, and have slammed the president with ads ever since.

But the post found Weaver, who has worked as a consultant on John McCain’s and John Kasich’s presidential campaigns, registered as a Russian foreign agent for uranium firm TENEX just last year.

The firm’s parent company, Rosatom, is a Russian state-owned corporation that also owns Uranium One, which paid Bill Clinton $500,000 in speaking fees and millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation following approval of a merger by President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2010.

Weaver backed out of the six-figure deal in 2019, calling it a “mistake,” the Post reported, and said he never took any money.

Yet, the Post notes, Weaver has continued to slam Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for his “rogue ties to Putin backed thugs in Ukraine & elsewhere.”

Weaver has money issues as well.

Despite calling Trump a “tax fraud’ and “tax crook” multiple times on Twitter, Weaver has a $313,655 federal tax lien against his home in Austin, Texas.

He also had a lawsuit filed in March against a children’s clothing store he owns with his wife, the Post reported, after Weaver made fund of Trump’s failed businesses.

Fellow founder Wilson has his own money woes. IRS documents show he has a $389,420 federal tax lien against his home in Tallahassee, Florida, home, and the bank acted to foreclose on it in 2016.

Still, Wilson has mocked Trump for never releasing his own taxes.

He also once called Trump “Brokeahontas” even though he was taken to court by American Express had taken over an unpaid $25,729 credit card bill the previous year.

Schmidt is listed as an “inactive voter” in his home state of Utah, which means he has not voted in the past two general elections. Schmidt insists he has voted by mail in 2016 and 2018, and said he registered as an independent in 2018.

