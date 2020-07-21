https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508298-ohio-house-speaker-arrested-on-bribery-charges-report

The FBI arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R) Tuesday morning on bribery charges that are set to be announced this afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Householder was arrested in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme along with four others: former state Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, Householder aide Jeff Longstreth and two lobbyists.

All five are expected to make initial court appearances on Tuesday.

Householder has been Speaker since January 2019. He previously held the position from 2001 to 2004.

The Dayton Daily News reported that FBI agents were on Householder’s farm in Glenford, Ohio, on Tuesday morning.

The Hill has reached out to Householder’s office for comment.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers and FBI officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the charges.

Updated at 11:30 a.m.

