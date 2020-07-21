https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/old-joes-pickle-young-people-not-getting-behind-senile-septuagenarian-joe-biden/

Really, What’s not to like?

The Biden for President campaign received some bad news this past week. Young people just aren’t buying Biden.

The left has been using polls since before Ann Coulter wrote her masterpiece “Slander” in 2002. In the book where she shows the many liberal lies against the American right, Coulter points out how polls are used by Democrats to discourage conservatives, bias and steal elections.

We certainly say how Democrats and their Mainstream Media (MSM) used dishonest polls in the last election. Day after day we were told how Hillary was going to run away with the election. Then came the election – they were all wrong – Hillary was steamrolled with outsider Trump winning more than 30 states (30 states plus one delegate in Maine) and crushing Hillary in the electoral college with a 3 to 2 margin.

The MSM is at it again. Claiming President Trump is behind senile Biden in the polls. The latest NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows Sleepy Joe with a 10 point lead over President Trump.

The MSM wants Americans to believe that Biden, the VP for the most corrupt President in US history, Barack Obama, is leading ‘America-First’ President Trump. The MSM wants Americans to forget that Biden’s son Hunter made billions in deals with China and the Ukraine while Biden was Obama’s VP. They expect Americans to ignore the fact Biden was involved with Obama in spying on the Trump campaign and Presidency in the most corrupt political scandal in US history.

The MSM wants their viewers to believe that Americans didn’t notice that their 401K’s went over 50% due to Trump’s America first policies. They want Americans to ignore the elimination of evil ISIS and the removal of US troops from Biden’s wars in the Middle East. The MSM wants us to forget Obama and Biden paid terrorist nation Iran billions to get into a horrible deal that allowed Iran to continue building nukes.

The list of disparities and lies from the left and their MSM go on and on. Let’s just say that we don’t believe the MSM polls.

But one thing we did notice in the NBC poll is hidden. Young people are not on the Biden buggy. Hidden in a recent poll by NBC News is the response that young people just aren’t with Biden. According to Mediaite in the same poll, Biden only received 26% of the young people vote.

We also know that President Trump is picking up a larger portion of the Black vote every day with some estimates at over 30%. This is before Biden said that you aren’t black if you don’t vote for me. Black Lives Matter has done little to change this with polls still showing President Trump has at least 28% of the Black vote. Of course it makes sense that Blacks would vote for President Trump. His actions to help the Black community are the most successful since Lincoln. Black unemployment reached the lowest levels ever under President Trump.

So although the MSM wants Americans to believe that Sleepy Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump in the polls, the truth shows an entirely different story.

We place almost zero faith in any polls from the MSM now or over the past few decades. The ‘polls’ this year are worse than ever. Biden cannot win the 2020 election without the young people’s vote or 90% of the Black vote. The Democrat candidate Joe Biden is in trouble (but he may not know it or even know he’s in a race).

