On Monday night top talent at FOX News were mentioned in a lawsuit by former employee Jennifer Eckhart and frequent guest Cathy Areu. Former FOX News host was accused of sexual assault in the lawsuit and Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz and Gianno Caldwell were accused of of inappropriate behavior.

Of course, the liberal mainstream media ran with the story.

This is how flimsy the charges were…

Pretty frivolous.

FOX News later released a response to the allegations. FOX News investigated the charges by Cathy Areu and determined “all of Cathy Areu’s claims against FOX News, including its management as well as hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Howard Kurtz and its contributor Gianno Caldwell are false, patently frivolous and utterly devoid of any merit.”

Then this happened…
M3THODS found an old tweet by Cathy Areu.
She praised Tucker Carlson.

Cathy Areu: “Thank you for your support! Yes, TC has always been polite to me!”

Oops.

