House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday evening called the China Coronavirus the “Trump virus” during an appearance on fake news CNN.

President Trump held a Coronavirus task force briefing earlier Tuesday for the first time in months.

The president said that the pandemic will ‘probably get worse before it gets better.’

Pelosi blamed President Trump for the pandemic that originated in China.

China lied about the virus outbreak and hundreds of thousands of people died, but Pelosi blamed Trump.

“Clearly it is the Trump virus,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi’s statement comes after she said Trump may have to be “fumigated” out of the White House.

Speaker Pelosi on coronavirus: “Clearly it is the ‘Trump Virus’” pic.twitter.com/CdI42YJ2h4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2020

President Trump restricted incoming flights from China back in January and the Democrat-media complex called him a racist and a xenophobe.

Pelosi walked around Chinatown in San Francisco on February 24 after Coronavirus cases had already been confirmed in the US, prompting Trump to restrict flights from China.

In fact, Pelosi is seen on video on February 24 encouraging people to shop and eat there.

“We do want to say to people, come to Chinatown. Here we are…and come join us,” Pelosi said. Fears of the Coronavirus are “unwarranted in light of the precautions that are being taken here in the United States.”

And now she’s calling the China Coronavirus the “Trump virus.”

