House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday to discuss the next COVID-19 relief bill, The Hill reports.

It will be the first time the top Democrat lawmakers will meet with White House officials to discuss the fifth coronavirus relief package.

The Senate returned from a recess on Monday. House Democrats already passed a $3 trillion relief bill. The need for another relief package comes as coronavirus cases surge nationwide and unemployment rates remain high.

“Well, our message to them is let’s get going,” Schumer told CNN’s “New Day” during a Tuesday morning appearance.

He said it has been difficult to negotiate because the White House and Republicans have sent mixed messages on what should be included in the next package.

“The Republicans don’t even seem to have their own act together. It’s hard to negotiate when the president says one thing, Senate Republicans say another,” he said. “We hope they’re going to be unified and present something to us … in detail.”

Lawmakers are under a time crunch to hash out a new deal before Congress leaves Washington, D.C. Expanded unemployment benefits are scheduled to expire and Senate is set to leave town on Aug. 7.

There are several sticking points between Democrats and Republicans as well as White House officials. Trump has asked to see a payroll tax cut. Democrats want to extend unemployment benefits. Republicans want to see liability protections included.

In addition to meeting with Democrat lawmakers, Mnuchin and Meadows also will meet with GOP senators. Officials are scheduled to meet with: Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby and Sen. Roy Blunt, chairman of a subcommittee that oversees health and education funding.

