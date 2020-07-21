https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-planned-parenthood-forced-cut-ties-founder-racist-legacy/
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will remove the name of birth control advocate Margaret Sanger from its Manhattan health clinic because of her “harmful connections to the eugenics movement,” the group announced on Tuesday. Sanger, one of the founders of Planned Parenthood of America more than a century ago, has long provoked controversy because…
