http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/y94Aupjqaqc/
NEW YORK (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Greater New York says it will remove the name of pioneering birth control advocate Margaret Sanger from its Manhattan health clinic because of her “harmful connections to the eugenics movement. Sanger was one of the founders of Planned Parenthood of America more than a century ago. But she has long provoked controversy because of her support for eugenics, a movement to promote selective breeding that often targeted people of color and the disabled. The clinic that had been named after Sanger will now be known as the Manhattan Health Center.