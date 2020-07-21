http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yp0peT2bdJA/a-bunch-of-polish-soccer-fans-rented-cranes-and-brought-them-outside-of-the-stadium-to-watch-their-team

Yep, this is how you do it. I expect nothing else from European soccer fans. Who cares if this isn’t even the top league in Poland, you got a team to support, you go get some cranes and set it up around the stadium. I’m just assuming they rented them in the headline too. It’s a 50/50 shot they didn’t steal them or owned them already. I’m not ruling anything out when it comes to that many people supporting a second tier Polish soccer team.

If there’s one thing I know for certain it’s the people in the cranes directly behind the trees are the truly crazy ones. Nobody wants to go higher in a crane if they don’t want to. Nobody actually with a brain would line up directly behind the tree. I swear they are the lead hooligans. They organize the meeting at the pub and start the cheers. I can guarantee that, not even an assumption.