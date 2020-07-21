https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/racism-discrimination-black-lives-matter/2020/07/21/id/978175
More than half of registered voters said American society is racist in a new poll.
Key results in a Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey:
- 56% said American society is racist.
- 82% of Democrats, 30% of Republicans, 78% of Blacks, 66% of women, 65% of people aged 18-34, and 51% of whites said American society is racist.
- 59% said Blacks are discriminated against and 52% said the same about Hispanics. 15% said whites are discriminated against.
- 76% of Blacks and 42% of whites have a positive view of the Black Lives Matter movement.
- 57% support the protests related to the killing of George Floyd.
- 52% said it’s appropriate for athletes to kneel during the national anthem, up from 43% two years ago.
- 51% said Confederate statues should be removed, up from 35% two years ago.
The poll was conducted from July 9-12 among 900 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.27 percentage points.