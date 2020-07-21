https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/universities-higher-education/2020/07/21/id/978204

Fifty-two percent of Americans say the nation’s higher education system is generally headed in the wrong direction, according to a poll by the think tank Populace.

Here are how the results of the poll break down:

15% say given universities’ responses to the coronavirus, their opinion of American universities has become more positive. 62% say it has stayed the same, while 12% say it is it has become more negative.

27% believe it is necessary to have a degree to achieve the American dream today, while 66% say it is not.

50% of college graduates say their decision to enroll was motivated primarily to earn access to better job prospects.

40% of those who did not enroll say their primary reason was that they could not afford it.

42% say that when universities reopen they expect the quality of the experience to be worse than before the pandemic, compared to 14% who say it will be better and 33% who expect it to be the same.

The poll, conducted May 28-June 9, surveyed 2,785 people. No margin of error was provided.

