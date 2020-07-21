http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Bfpdo1UKpX8/portlands-confederates.php

Tom Cotton made liberal heads explode when he analogized Portland’s criminal Antifa to Confederates of the 1860s:

The federal government cannot allow anarchists and insurrectionists to destroy federal courthouses, federal buildings, or other federal property. These insurrectionists in the streets of Portland are little different from the insurrectionists who seceded from the Union in 1861 in South Carolina and tried to take over Fort Sumter. And just like President Lincoln wouldn’t stand for that, the federal government today cannot stand for the vandalism, the firebombing, or any attacks on federal property.

Here is the video:

Sen. Tom Cotton compares protesters in Portland to Confederate secessionists. pic.twitter.com/YX3uOX6RMn — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 21, 2020

Note the dishonesty of the tweeter: Cotton says nothing about “protesters,” he is talking about firebombing and other criminal attacks on federal property.

Many distinctions could be drawn between the Antifa rioters that we see in places like Portland and the Confederates of the 1860s. The Confederates were, in general, people of higher character, for one thing. But Cotton’s point is well taken. Antifa seeks to overthrow the government of the United States. Its members are insurrectionists who carry out illegal attacks on government property. In those respects they are, as he said, “little different from the insurrectionists who seceded from the Union in 1861.” It is interesting that so many liberals are offended by a straightforward condemnation of one of America’s most contemptible organizations.

