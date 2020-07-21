https://www.theblaze.com/news/report-ghislaine-maxwell-paid-jacob-wohl

According to a report from the Daily Mail, alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell paid conservative muckraker and former Gateway Pundit reporter Jacob Wohl $25,000 to smear Epstein’s victims and attempt to get prosecutor Geoffrey Berman fired, all in order to prevent charges from being filed against Maxwell.

Maxwell allegedly paid Wohl and his partner Jack Burkman $25,000 to “dig up dirt” on Maxwell’s alleged victims. Also, Burkman was reportedly supposed to use his alleged influence with Attorney General William Barr to attempt to get Berman fired, as part of the deal.

The report alleges that a woman named Kristin Spealman — one of the people who was allegedly approached by Wohl and Burkman as part of their plot — told the Mail that Wohl and Burkman bragged to her that Maxwell had paid them $25,000 for their services.

Additionally, documents obtained by the Mail appear to show that Wohl and Burkman were retained as lobbyists by “Granite Realty, LLC,” the fictitious company named by prosecutors as the vehicle Maxwell used to purchase the house she allegedly used to hide from law enforcement as they sought to question her about her dealings with Epstein.

When reached for comment, Wohl told the Mail, “Every person, even those accused of the most odious of crimes, deserves representation and possesses the right to engage lobbyists to petition the government on their behalf. Otherwise, we cannot comment on client matters.”

Wohl has been repeatedly accused in the past of orchestrating plots to discredit public figures by pushing stories of fake or fictitious sexual assaults. In 2018, Wohl was accused of soliciting women who would falsely accuse Special Counsel Robert Mueller of sexual misconduct. At the time, Wohl wrote for Gateway Pundit, which carried Wohl’s reporting on the alleged scandal. When the allegations unraveled, Gateway Pundit announced that it was “suspending” its relationship with Wohl and modified some of its stories on the allegations.

Wohl and Burkman were also accused of orchestrating a similar plot against former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in 2019. In 2020, a woman came forward and claimed that Wohl and Burkman paid her to lie about inappropriate sexual conduct by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Wohl was also charged earlier this year with multiple felonies related to alleged unlawful sale of securities. Wohl has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

