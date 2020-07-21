https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/sick-current-minnesota-ag-accused-woman-abuser-keith-ellison-says-doesnt-want-police-respond-rape-calls/

Deputy DNC Chair Keith Ellison with then-girlfriend Karen Monahan

In August 2018 Austin Monahan, the son of Karen Monahan, accused Democrat Party Deputy Chair Keith Ellison of abusing his mother while they were in a relationship.

Austin Monahan described seeing video of the HORRIFIC abuse by Keith Ellison.

Austin Monahan described seeing video of Keith Ellison screaming “f*cking bitch!” and dragging his mother off a bed by her feet!

Democrat Rep. Keith Ellison responded to the shocking abuse allegations on Sunday afternoon.

Ellison denied a video of him dragging his girlfriend existed claiming ‘it never happened.’

Karen Monahan later defended her son saying the allegations were absolutely true.

What my son said is true. Every statement he made was true.@keithellison, you know you did that to me. I have given every opportunity to get help and heal. Even now, u r willing to say my son is lying and have me continue to leak more text and info just so others will believe him — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 12, 2018

A second Minnesota woman also accused Rep. Keith Ellison of domestic violence during the 2018 campaign.

And a police 911 report confirms the incident thanks to work of Laura Loomer.

Reporter Laura Loomer posted the 911 report.

On Monday Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he doesn’t want police to respond to rape calls.

He wants a good person “trained to talk to you” to answer the call.

This is female abuse.

Farrakhan disciple, former DNC Vice Chair, and current Minnesota AG Keith Ellison says he doesn’t want police officers to respond to rape calls. This is Joe Biden’s Democrat Party and a reminder that you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.pic.twitter.com/n6TsI379Kf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 20, 2020

