A New Jersey Starbucks employee allegedly spat into drinks that were ordered by police officers, reports said Tuesday.

The worker then bragged about it to friends, leading to his easy arrest, the New York Post reported.

Kevin Trejo, 21, of Westwood was charged Monday with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with a bodily fluid, tampering with a cup of coffee knowing it was ordered by an officer and for creating a hazardous condition, NJ.com reported. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trejo allegedly spat in the drinks at a Park Ridge location and was “arrogant enough to be bragging about it,” which led cops to question him, Chief Joseph Madden told the outlet, calling the actions “very disturbing.”

Trejo was “arrogant enough to be bragging about it,” Chief Joseph Madden told NJ.com on Tuesday.

Madden called Trejo’s actions “very disturbing” after police on Monday charged the Westwood man with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with a bodily fluid, tampering with a cup of coffee knowing it was ordered by an officer and creating a hazardous condition.

The center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that body fluids like saliva, or droplets that are sent into the air while sneezing or talking, are ways people can contract the coronavirus COVID-19.

New Jersey Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Colligan blasted the story in a statement. “Every time I think we as society hit bottom, there is a new incident,” he said. “Officers risk their lives daily, it shouldn’t be while getting coffee.”

Starbucks spokeswoman Sara Autio said by phone that Trejo, telling NJ.com: “This individual’s behavior was reprehensible and not at all a reflection of how our employees treat our customers on a daily basis. We want everyone who comes into our stores to receive a positive experience and when that doesn’t occur, we move quickly to address it and hold ourselves accountable.”

