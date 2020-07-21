https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-covid-positive-never-took-test

A Nashville, Tennessee, man says that the state called him several times last week to tell him that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The man, Brock Ballou, says that he never took a test for COVID-19.

What are the details?

Ballou told WSMV-TV that he received no less than three phone calls from contact tracers working on behalf of the state of Tennessee earlier in July.

Ballou said that the call came after one of his co-workers tested positive for COVID-19. Ballou, who said he neither showed symptoms of the virus, nor had he been tested, said that the caller insisted that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“She specifically said — I’m looking at it right here — you tested positive. This is a follow-up call to see how your symptoms are,” he recalled.

Ballou said he was confused and asked the woman to clarify. He said that she repeated the news of the positive test several more times.

“I’m 100 percent sure that’s what she said, she was looking right at it,” he told the station. “She told me I’m in the system — looking right at it that you’re showing positive.”

That wasn’t the only call he received about his alleged positive test.

A second caller later told him that they were “still seeing that you’re positive.”

“Courtesy call,” Ballou recalled. “Checking your symptoms.”

Ballou said he told the caller that the information was just wrong.

What else?

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health told the station that the department is investigating the calls.

“I can also tell you there is no concern with our count of cases in regard to our reporting of those who test positive,” the spokesperson said. “Those entries are based on lab results, not on information provided from the monitoring team.”

