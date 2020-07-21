https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/stunning-footage-chinas-hubei-province-barge-slams-bridge-mudslide-caught-video-massive-destruction-videos/

Hubei Province in China, whose capital is Wuhan, is now facing devastating floods as well as other regions in the heart of China.

Below a barge hits a bridge – notice the people on the bridge:

Below is a mudslide which seems to be a common feature with severe rains and flooding:

Here is another picture of flooding on a region (not in Hubei) where thousands are without electricity:

Here is a dam in Hubei where the flood gates were opened being viewed by some courageous onlookers:

China has been hammered with a failing economy, then the coronavirus and now massive flooding.

