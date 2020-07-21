https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/stunning-footage-chinas-hubei-province-barge-slams-bridge-mudslide-caught-video-massive-destruction-videos/

Hubei Province in China, whose capital is Wuhan, is now facing devastating floods as well as other regions in the heart of China.

Below a barge hits a bridge – notice the people on the bridge:

A barge requisitioned to rescued peope stranded by the floods crashes into a bride and is ripped to pieces, some people can be seen on deck, it is unclear if they are deckhands or civilians. Surely this will not be reported on Chinese News#China #Weather pic.twitter.com/WSwnfwH2Tk — Harry Chen PhD (@HarryChenPhD1) July 21, 2020

Below is a mudslide which seems to be a common feature with severe rains and flooding:

Amazing dashcam footage of a landslide and a lucky biker.#ChinaFloods #Weather https://t.co/hq9bK4fkjb — Harry Chen PhD (@HarryChenPhD1) July 21, 2020

Here is another picture of flooding on a region (not in Hubei) where thousands are without electricity:

Anhui, Guzhen village, All rescue operations have been abandoned leaving tens of thousands stranded without electricity, food or fresh water.#ChinaFloods #Weather pic.twitter.com/lLi4T7bwDx — Harry Chen PhD (@HarryChenPhD1) July 21, 2020

Here is a dam in Hubei where the flood gates were opened being viewed by some courageous onlookers:

#ChinaFloods update Chongqing Fuling Longtan, The gates have been opened on the Changjiang River, Yichang was flooded and Chongqing was flooded millions of people missing and dead and the news isn’t reporting it. pic.twitter.com/W9isC23ufm — The Underground Silk-Railroad Communique (@UndergroundSilk) July 21, 2020

China has been hammered with a failing economy, then the coronavirus and now massive flooding.



