The suspect in the shootings a Judge Esther Salas’ home in New Jersey on Sunday may have been targeting another female judge, officials said.

Roy Den Hollander, who is believed to be the suspect in the case, was found dead on Monday, according to the FBI’s Newark office.

Den Hollander had a photo of New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, her spokesman told ABC News.

“We were alerted that her photo and name were in his recovered effects,” said the spokesman, Lucian Chalfen, in the report.

Den Hollander is accused of shooting and killing Salas’ son and injuring her husband, attorney Mark Anderl, who is recovering at a nearby hospital, officials said.

Officials suspect he wore a face covering and a FedEx uniform before knocking on the door. When someone opened, he opened fire.

The judge was in another section of the home but was not harmed, authorities said.

The suspect, who described himself as an “anti-feminist lawyer,” had reportedly received media attention for lawsuits on Fox News, Comedy Central, and other news outlets.

The FBI wrote that Den Hollander was the “primary subject in the attack” and confirmed he had been pronounced dead but it provided no other details, including the cause.

Den Hollander argued one case before Salas, involving a lawsuit where he represented a woman and her daughter who tried to register for the military’s selective service. The lawyer’s clients claimed the draft was unconstitutional because it banned women from registering, according to reports.

Daniel Anderl, Salas’ son, was identified as the slain victim. He was scheduled to go back to The Catholic University of America in the District of Columbia.

“I was shocked last night to hear news of Daniel Anderl’s tragic death Sunday evening in New Jersey. Daniel was a rising junior, enrolled for classes beginning in the next few weeks,” university President John Garvey wrote on Twitter. “He turned 20 last week.”

Salas, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, notably presided over high-profile cases, including one that was linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and one involving “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reality TV stars Teresa and Joe Giudice.

Attorney General William Barr wrote in a statement Monday that the FBI and the U.S. Marshals are investigating. “This kind of lawless, evil action carried out against a member of the federal judiciary will not be tolerated,” his office said.

