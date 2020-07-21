http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/9gy0i3SQv38/

Updated at 2:22 p.m.: Revised to include comment from Rep. Ted Yoho’s spokesman.

WASHINGTON – New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday accused Austin Rep. Roger Williams of joining one of his GOP colleagues in yelling at her on the Capitol steps and then proceeding to “blatantly lie” about the exchange.

The freshman Democrat asserted that Williams shouted at her about “throwing urine” in the midst of a heated exchange with Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla.

A Williams spokeswoman denied that the Texan yelled at Ocasio-Cortez, saying that Williams “did not participate in the exchange between Congressman Yoho and Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, nor did he hear what was said in their conversation.”

“Any comments overheard or attributed to Congressman Williams were part of a separate conversation that he and Congressman Yoho were having,” said Heather Douglass, the spokeswoman. “Congressman Williams would have immediately condemned that type of language towards any colleague.”

Williams had previously said he had not paid attention to the dispute between Ocasio-Cortez and Yoho.

The accusations lit up Twitter in the wake of a report by The Hill that Yoho on Monday argued with Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive firebrand, about increased crime in New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic. Yoho ultimately called Ocasio-Cortez a “f—— b—-,” per The Hill.

A Yoho spokesman later denied that the Floridian used those words.

The Hill, which said a reporter personally overheard the exchange, said that Yoho parted ways with Ocasio-Cortez while joined by Williams. It didn’t describe the Texan as a participant in the argument, though it said Williams was in position to hear the entire dispute.

Williams, speaking before Ocasio-Cortez made the allegations against him, told The Hill that his attention had been elsewhere.

“I was actually thinking, as I was walking down the stairs, I was thinking about some issues I’ve got in my district that need to get done,” he said. “I don’t know what their topic was. There’s always a topic, isn’t there?”

Gotta love Republican courage from Rep @RogerWilliamsTX: when he undeniably sees another man engaged in virulent harassment of a young woman, just pretend you never saw it in the most cartoonish manner possible and keep pushing. (He’s lying, by the way. He joined in w/ Yoho) https://t.co/TAjvXBdd9u — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

That recollection prompted outrage from Ocasio-Cortez, who serves with Williams on the House Financial Services Committee.

“Gotta love Republican courage from Rep @RogerWilliamsTX,” she wrote on Twitter. “When he undeniably sees another man engaged in virulent harassment of a young woman, just pretend you never saw it in the most cartoonish manner possible and keep pushing.”

She then accused Williams of lying, saying “he joined in w/Yoho.”

“What’s wild to me @RogerWilliamsTX is why would you blatantly lie to a reporter who saw this exchange?” she wrote. “You were yelling at me too, about ‘throwing urine.’”

Ocasio-Cortez’s account drew the attention of Julie Oliver, a Texas Democrat who’s challenging Williams in November after coming within nine points of him in the 2018 election.

“It definitely wouldn’t be the first time that Roger Williams has lied or denigrated the poor, but this is absolutely beyond the pale,” she wrote on Twitter.

It definitely wouldn’t be the first time that Roger Williams has lied or denigrated the poor, but this is absolutely beyond the pale. Accosting a fellow member of Congress, whom you serve with in committee, refusing to speak up when another member calls her a “f***ing b***h”? https://t.co/G2LesmiyGX — Julie Oliver (@JulieOliverTX) July 21, 2020

The whole dust-up appears to have stemmed from comments Ocasio-Cortez made this month about why crime, including gun violence, has increased in New York of late. The Democrat, a vocal proponent of the “Defund the Police” movement,” said “crime is a problem of a diseased society.”

She pointed to “economic desperation” resulting from the pandemic as a contributing factor.

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people .. need to feed their child and they don’t have money,” she said, per The Hill. “So … they’re put in a position where they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night.”

On Capitol Hill, Yoho apparently referenced those comments, calling Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” and “out of your freaking mind,” according to The Hill.

Ocasio-Cortez responded in person by calling Yoho “rude.” She later told The Hill that, despite frequent disagreements with Republicans, she’s “never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me.”

Yoho spokesman Brian Kaveney later told Politico that the congressman “did not call Rep. Ocasio-Cortez what has been reported in the Hill or any name for that matter.”

“Instead, he made a brief comment to himself as he walked away summarizing what he believes her policies to be: bulls—,” Kaveney said.