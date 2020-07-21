https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/508390-lincoln-project-releases-laugh-track-satire-hammering-trump

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump GOP super PAC, released an ad Tuesday jabbing President TrumpDonald John TrumpDHS expands authority of personnel to collect information on people threatening monuments: report GOP signals Trump’s payroll-tax cut in Republican coronavirus bill — for now Trump threatens to double down on Portland in other major cities MORE over a testy interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace that aired over the weekend.

The ad begins with an image of the White House and the caption “Trumpfeld,” which is modeled after the logo for “Seinfeld,” along with music similar to the hit ’90s sitcom’s signature theme song.

The video plays a laugh track over several of Trump’s comments, including his repeated denial of several Fox News polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first poll showed that 49 percent of surveyed voters said they would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden vows to fight back against foreign interference efforts if elected On The Money: Congress set for showdown on coronavirus relief legislation | Jobless claims raise stakes in battle over COVID-19 aid | S&P 500 erases 2020 losses Biden pledges to overturn Trump’s travel ban initially on majority Muslim countries MORE, the presumptive Democratic nominee, if the election were held today, compared to 41 percent who said the same about Trump.

“First of all, I’m not losing,” the president told Wallace, with the group’s ad then including audio of a crowd laughing.

“Those are fake polls,” Trump claimed in a later clip included in the ad, followed by more added laughter.

No re-election for you pic.twitter.com/cKkevBNYln — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 21, 2020

The president in the interview also denied a poll from the outlet showing voters trusting Biden more to manage the ongoing pandemic, race relations in the U.S. and the economy.

“I have other polls that put me leading,” Trump said.

He also denied a Fox News poll showing that 51 percent of survey respondents said Trump does not have the “mental soundness to serve effectively as president.” Forty-three percent of those polled disagreed.

Forty-seven percent of survey respondents said Biden has the “mental soundness to serve effectively as president,” compared to 39 percent who disagreed.

“Let’s take a test,” the president told Wallace.

“Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took,” Trump continued over the sound of laughs in the Lincoln Project’s ad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had frequently challenged Biden to take a cognitive test. Wallace told Trump during their interview that he had also taken the test that the president claimed earlier this month that he had “aced.”

“It’s not the hardest test. They have a picture, and it says ‘What’s that?’ and it’s an elephant,” Wallace said.

The president claimed the test “gets very hard, the last five questions.”

“Don’t you believe America deserves a president who doesn’t brag he can spot an elephant?” the Lincoln Project’s ad asks.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

The Lincoln Project said last week that it raised $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 as it ratchets up efforts targeting Trump ahead of the November election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

