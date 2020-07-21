https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/thick-thighs-save-lives-study-connects-thigh-size-heart-disease-risk/

(STUDY FINDS) — SHANGHAI, China — Supermodel Ashley Graham has made the body-positive slogan “thick thighs save lives” famous on social media. According to a recent medical study on heart health, she may be right!

Researchers in China say overweight or obese patients who have a larger thigh circumference also have a lower risk of heart disease. Patients with larger thighs were found to have a lower blood pressure than their peers with smaller thighs.

The study, published in Endocrine Connections, examined 9,250 Chinese men and women over the age of 40. Over 5,300 patients were found to be overweight and obese.

