In a sign of the pandemic times, President Donald Trump held his first virtual fundraiser Tuesday night at which his campaign raised $20 million, Axios reports.

The move comes as the president has stopped his famous rallies amid nationwide spikes in coronavirus cases.

According to Axios, Trump answered onscreen questions from the White House on Tuesday night. The fundraiser collected money from 300,000 donors, according to the Trump campaign.

The event was hosted by Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump also made appearances.

The main message of the event was rebuilding the economy, Guilfoyle said, adding, “He’s done it before, he can do it again.”

Other topics included the military, school choice, and violence in cities.

