Democrats have been very busy these last few months.

Their foot soldiers, Antifa and BLM, have been burning, looting, destroying, attacking cities across the country since George Floyd’s death in May.

The media won’t show you this…

Americans are frightened.

They’re not stupid.

MILLIONS of Americans are TERRIFIED of this NEW VIOLENT DEMOCRAT PARTY!

The Party and their media LIES about “peaceful protesters.”

That’s why MILLIONS of Americans could relate to the McCloskeys!

They don’t want to be next!

Gun sales are surging across America.

On Monday the Trump campaign released a new video ad.

The ad pictures an elderly woman sitting alone watching TV and news on Seattle voting to defund the police.

The ad includes Joe Biden’s comments to transfer funds away from police departments.

The ad shows the woman calling police as a burglar breaks into her home.

Joe Biden is controlled by the radical left. You and your family won’t be safe in Biden’s America.pic.twitter.com/ecxIZeiMAt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 20, 2020

How many Americans have felt just like that woman these past two months as Democrat operatives riot, loot and destroy.

