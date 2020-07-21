https://www.theepochtimes.com/tucker-carlson-accuses-new-york-times-of-planning-to-dox-him_3432308.html

Tucker Carlson of Fox News on Monday accused the New York Times of preparing for publication a piece that would reveal where he lives.

Carlson and his wife moved after a group of far-left activists threatened them at their home in Washington, D.C. in 2018. Carlson said this week that there were plans to dox him, or reveal personal information such as his address.

“Last week The New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live. As a matter of journalism, there is no conceivable justification for a story like that. The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong, and we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We’ve never had a dispute with anyone,” Carlson said on his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” on July 20.

“So why is The New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why. To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them,” he added.

The New York Times challenged the accusations.

The paper “does not plan to publish Tucker Carlson’s residence,” it said in a statement.

The paper also claimed that Carlson was aware of the plans not to publish the address.

Carlson, the most popular cable news host in America, said that some people want his show off the air.

“If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage,” he said of the alleged plan to dox him. “They know it’s the whole point of the exercise to inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say.”

A New York Times reporter threatened to dox a popular blogger last month, prompting the blogger to disable his website.

Scott Alexander is a psychiatrist who ran the website Slate Star Codex. He has withheld his last name out of concerns surrounding his profession, including a desire to treat all types of patients. He also said that some people want to kill him, and he did not want to make it easy.

“When I expressed these fears to the reporter, he said that it was New York Times policy to include real names, and he couldn’t change that,” Alexander wrote in his final blog post.

“After considering my options, I decided on the one you see now. If there’s no blog, there’s no story. Or at least the story will have to include some discussion of NYT’s strategy of doxxing random bloggers for clicks.”

The paper has not commented directly on that situation.

