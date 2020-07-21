https://thehill.com/homenews/media/508261-tucker-carlson-accuses-ny-times-of-plans-to-reveal-his-home-address-to-injure

Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonLawsuit accuses ex-Fox host Ed Henry of rape Ilhan Omar: GOP response to calls for police reform ‘was vicious’ Missouri governor says St. Louis couple ‘had every right’ to wave guns at protesters MORE on Monday said The New York Times is prepping an upcoming story that includes his home address, saying the news outlet is planning to share the information in an attempt to silence him.

The Times issued a response to The Hill saying that they have no intention of publishing Carlson’s address.

Carlson, in his broadcast, accused the Times of wanting him to be taken off the air and said that the publication of such information could lead to threats against him and his family, adding that when a previous address was shared publicly it led to his family having to move.

“Last week The New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live. As a matter of journalism there is no conceivable justification for a story like that,” Carlson said in closing his nightly program. “The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong and we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We’ve never had a dispute with anyone.

“So why is The New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why. To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them,” he added.

Tucker responds to intrusive reporting by The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/xj4z69G9cA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 21, 2020

The Times pushed back on Carlson’s assertions in its statement.

“While we do not confirm what may or may not publish in future editions, The New York Times does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before his broadcast,” said a Times spokeswoman when reached for comment.

Carlson said in the broadcast that he and his family moved out of his Washington, D.C., home two years ago after repeated threats from the activist group Antifa when his address was published by activists at the time.

“Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!” a tweet from “Smash Racism D.C,” which is associated with Antifa, read in Nov. 2018.

During an incident in 2018, Carlson said his wife was forced to hide in a closet and call police as protesters banged on their door. The host says he was at work at the time.

“They want this show off the air. If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage,” Carlson said of the Times on Monday night. “They know it’s the whole point of the exercise to inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say.”

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the most-watched program in the history of cable news in the second quarter of this year, averaging more than 4.3 million viewers per night.

