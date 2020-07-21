https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/tucker-carlson-fights-back-new-york-times-plot-dox-family-live/

Tucker Carlson Tonight is the number one cable news show for good reason, and it seems as though the left will stop at nothing to get him off air.

From cyberstalking his writers to catch them slipping up and misbehaving online, to ridiculous claims that he “changed” in front of a woman when he was simply changing his jacket, it seems as though the attacks on the popular America First personality are never ending.

On Monday, Carlson revealed that the New York Times was planning to publish an article revealing where he and his family live. He wasn’t about to cower or just take the abuse, instead, he called out everyone involved by name and asked if it would be considered reporting if he revealed all their addresses.

“They hate my politics. They want this show off the air,” Carlson told his viewers on Monday. “If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage. They know it’s the whole point of the exercise: to inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say. That’s the kind of people they are.”

Carlson revealed that people hired by the New York Times have even been taking photos of his home.

The New York Times denied that they plan to post his address, but left open the possibility. In a statement, they said “while we do not confirm what may or may not publish in future editions, the Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast.”

After the show aired, the home address of the journalist planning the story was widely circulated on Twitter, and naturally, the same media that would defend NYT doxing Carlson were quick to defend the journalist and condemn Carlson for the actions of his fans.

In 2018, masked Antifa terrorists had shown up at the populist’s home and horrified his wife who was home at the time. They were chanting “Tucker Carlson we will fight, we know where you sleep at night!” as they vandalized the property and banged on the door.

Hours after the mob showed up at his home, an affiliated Twitter account published his home address and the home address of his brother Buckley Carlson — along with the addresses of Ann Coulter, Daily Caller’s Neil Patel, and Sean Hannity.

Weeks later, another mob of militants showed up at his home once again, with some of them dressed like bananas.

The media knows exactly what would happen if his new address is shared, and it is exactly what they want. First they came for the monuments, now they are seemingly coming for flesh and blood.

