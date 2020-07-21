https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/tucker-carlson-n-y-times-reveal-home-location-shut/

Returning to his top-rated show from vacation, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson addressed reports that the New York Times is preparing a story that would reveal the location of his home.

Carlson, in the concluding moments of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday, said he doesn’t like to talk about himself but made an exception because the Times “began working on a story about where my family and I live.”

“As a matter of journalism, there is no conceivable justification for a story like that,” he said. “The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong, and we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We’ve never had a dispute with anyone. So why is the New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house?”

Carlson said the answer is obvious: “To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them.”

He said the Times’ editors, who plan to publish the story this week, “know exactly what will happen to my family when it does run.”

“I called them today and I told them. But they didn’t care. They hate my politics,” he said. “They want this show off the air.”

If any harm comes to his children because of the story, “they won’t consider it collateral damage.”

“They know it’s the whole point of the exercise: to inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say,” he said.

The Blaze reported a spokesman for the Times responded to Carlson’s allegations.

“While we do not confirm what may or may not publish in future editions, The Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast,” the spokesman said.

‘We know where you sleep at night’

Carlson moved to his family in 2018 after members of an Antifa-related group called Smash Racism DC gathered on his front lawn, shouting and screaming, “We know where you sleep at night.”

Carlson was at the Fox News studio at the time, but his wife was at home and called 9-1-1.

One member of the mob put a sign on the door with the Carlson family’s home address written on it and range the doorbell.

The mob demanded that he flee the city of Washington, D.C.

A video of the incident showed one person declaring, “Tucker Carlson, we are outside your home to protest … fascism and racism.”

“You promote hate,” another said.

They chanted: “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!”

The group Smash Racism DC accused Carlson of fear-mongering for his comments on social and political issues.

Reacting Monday night on Twitter to the alleged Times story, Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain and a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said it’s “extremely dangerous and a weird new norm.”

‘”Even printing his neighborhood or building or home area is really dangerous,” she said. “Why people feel comfortable doing this to people with whom their politics they hate is sick. It is the most violating thing in the entire world.”

See Tucker Carlson’s remarks on the New York Times story:

