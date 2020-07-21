https://www.theblaze.com/news/tucker-carlson-times-home-address

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson went on the offensive Monday night following reports that the New York Times would soon be running a story on the location of his and his family’s home.

What are the details?

Carlson, who just returned to “Tucker Carlson Tonight” following a planned vacation, concluded his nightly program addressing the reports that the Times would be revealing the location of Carlson’s private home.



“One more thing before we go tonight,” he said prior to closing out the hit show. “Since this show began almost four years ago, I’ve really tried not to talk about myself on the air or even use the first-person pronoun. The last thing this country needs is more narcissism. It’s not very interesting anyway.”

He continued, “People who use the word ‘I’ a lot tend to bore everyone but themselves, but tonight, we’re going to make an exception to that rule. We don’t have much choice. Last week the New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live.”

“As a matter of journalism, there is no conceivable justification for a story like that,” he revealed. “The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong, and we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We’ve never had a dispute with anyone. So why is the New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house?”

Carlson, who minced no words, insisted that the publication had a very real reason to target him through publishing his address.

“Well, you know why,” he said. “To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them.”

Carlson said that the outlet reportedly planned to run the information in a report this week.

“Editors there know exactly what will happen to my family when it does run,” he insisted. “I called them today and I told them. But they didn’t care. They hate my politics. They want this show off the air. If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage. They know it’s the whole point of the exercise: to inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say.”

Anything else?

A spokesperson for the Times issued a

statement on Carlson’s allegations.

“While we do not confirm what may or may not publish in future editions, The Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast,” the statement insisted.

Carlson and his family had to move in 2018 following an attack on their home and death threats from alleged members of Antifa. Antifa reportedly showed up at Carlson’s home following the actions of a left-wing journalist reportedly bent on targeting Carlson and his family.

What was the response?

“The View’s” Meghan McCain was just one of many social media users who addressed the allegations Monday night on Twitter following Carlson’s remarks.

“This is extremely dangerous and a weird new norm,” she

wrote. “Even printing his neighborhood or building or home area is really dangerous. Why people feel comfortable doing this to people with whom their politics they hate is sick. It is the most violating thing in the entire world.”

Donald Trump Jr.

added, “WOW, this is what the New York Times does to their political enemies these days. Disgusting, even by their ever diminishing ‘standards.'”

Conservative author and radio host Eric Metaxas added, “I understand the @NYTimes has gone to hell, which is why I canceled my subscription. But that they would use their ‘news’ organization to publicize the location of @TuckerCarlson’s family residence is what polite people would call evil and despicable. Shame on them.”

Investigative reporter Jordan Schachtel wrote, “By printing Tucker Carlson’s address, The New York Times is deliberately encouraging violence against him.”

