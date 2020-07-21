https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tucker-carlson-address-new-york-times-fox-news/2020/07/21/id/978173

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is blasting The New York Times, claiming the newspaper is planning to reveal where he lives.

“As a matter of journalism, there’s no conceivable justification for a story like that,” he said on his Monday show. “The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong — and we haven’t.

“So why is The New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why — to hurt us. To injure my wife and kids so I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them.

“Two years ago, a left-wing journalist publicized our home address in Washington. A group of screaming Antifa lunatics showed up while I was at work. They vandalized our home. They threatened my wife.

“For the next year they sent letters to our home threatening to kill us. It felt cowardly to sell our home and leave. But in the end, that’s what we did. It just wasn’t worth it.”

He claimed the newspaper followed his family to their present location.

Carlson maintained the paper’s editors “hate my politics.”

“They want this show off the air,” he said. And Carlson claimed the paper also wants “to inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us to control what we say. That’s the kind of people they are.”

But a spokesman for the Times told The Washington Post: “While we do not confirm what may or may not publish in future editions, the Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

